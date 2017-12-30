All of my 2017 book reviews!

In the spirit of looking back on the year that was, this post brings together all of the full book reviews I did in 2017. All are nonfiction books about the social world. Check 'em out, lefty book nerds!
- Light in the Dark/Luz en lo Oscuro: Rewriting Identity, Spirituality, Reality by Gloria E. Anzaldúa and edited by AnaLouise Keating (Duke University Press, 2015) -- WRITTEN REVIEW // VIDEO REVIEW
- Policing the Planet: Why the Policing Crisis Led to Black Lives Matter edited by Jordan T. Camp and Christina Heatherton (Verso, 2016) -- WRITTEN REVIEW
- Brilliant Imperfection: Grappling With Cure by Eli Clare (Duke University Press, 2017) -- WRITTEN REVIEW
- Direct Action: Protest and the Reinvention of American Radicalism by L.A. Kauffman (Verso, 2017) -- WRITTEN REVIEW // AUDIO REVIEW
- Hegemony How-To: A Roadmap for Radicals by Jonathan Matthew Smucker (AK Press, 2017) -- WRITTEN REVIEW
- Revolution at Point Zero: Housework, Reproduction, and Feminist Struggle by Silvia Federici (PM Press, 2012) -- WRITTEN REVIEW
- Dancing on Our Turtle's Back: Stories of Nishnaabeg Re-Creation, Resurgence and a New Emergence by Leanne Simpson (Arbeiter Ring, 2011) -- WRITTEN REVIEW
- What Love Is: And What it Could Be by Carrie Jenkins (Basic Books, 2017) -- WRITTEN REVIEW
- Living a Feminist Life by Sara Ahmed (Duke University Press, 2017) -- WRITTEN REVIEW
- In the Wake: On Blackness and Being by Christina Sharpe (Duke University Press, 2016) -- WRITTEN REVIEW
- From #BlackLivesMatter to Black Liberation by Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor (Haymarket, 2016) -- WRITTEN REVIEW // VIDEO REVIEW
- Policing Black Lives: State Violence in Canada from Slavery to the Present by Robyn Maynard (Fernwood, 2017). -- WRITTEN REVIEW // VIDEO REVIEW
