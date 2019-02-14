Thursday, February 14, 2019
Review: The Lost History of Liberalism
[Helena Rosenblatt. The Lost History of Liberalism: From Ancient Rome to the Twenty-First Century. Princeton, NJ: Princeton University Press, 2018.]
I appreciated its debunking of a number of common myths we have about liberalism's earlier years. Rosenblatt argues, for instance, that there was never really anything like what commentators today call "classical liberalism," with its uniform and doctrinaire advocacy of laissez-faire economics – rather, rigidly laissez-faire liberals were always in the minority, and state intervention of various sorts was always a contested issue within liberal thought. She also pushes back against the notion of liberalism as being largely concerned with individual rights, narrowly conceived. For most of its history, liberal thinkers paid a great deal of attention to moral questions, duties, and the common good, and it was really only as liberalism became Americanized and then had to navigate the political battles of the Cold War that a strand focused solely on rights and on the individual pursuit of them began to fluorish.
There are limits to what this kind of history can achieve, of course. The book doesn't shy away from identifying positions taken by liberals of the past that today we see as odious – most opposed democracy in the first half of the 19th century, positions on things like slavery and colonialism were divided, and many opposed basic rights for women up until the early 20th century. But the fact that the book sticks mainly with a history of ideas and of mainstream politics and does not integrate a detailed, materialist exploration of the violences of colonial capitalism and how they related to liberal ideas means, I think, that we get an incomplete picture. Just as an example, take the absence of explicit advocacy for anyting resembling atomized individualism in the work of most 19th century liberals. I think it's a good thing to really grapple with this truth and to get past the caricature that we on the left sometimes have of liberals of that era, so I'm glad that the book discusses it. At the same time, it seems clear to me even from what this book describes (but does not identify in this way) that the overwhelming emphasis on producing particular kinds of individuals with particular capacities and particular moral concerns – and this goes right from the promotion of "liberality" that pre-dates the use of "liberal" or "liberalism" by millenia, on through self-identified liberals in the 19th century – still fostered a way of relating to the social world that put individuals and their choices at the centre. Yes, these were moral choices and they generally were expected to attend to the common good, rather than being the kind of cartoonish self-interested rationalism that neoliberal economists and libertarians embrace and their opponents on the left decry today. But it was still a way of understanding the world that centred individuals, and individuals of a sort that most human beings could never be, and this was happening in the context of the capitalist reorganization of society that melted all that was previously solid into air and imposed its own kinds of individualizing logics on people. So while I think it's useful that this book pushes us to get past our distorted sense of the explicit content of the earlier years of the liberal project, it doesn't necessarily help us grapple with its actual impact.
Anyway, read it with that kind of limitation in mind, but I would say – at least if the topic interests you – it is well worth reading. I enjoyed it, I learned a lot, and I think what it does is useful.
Also, check out this post, not directly about but inspired by my reading of this book.
This was also posted on Scott's Goodreads page.
1 comment:
If you liked Rosenblatt's book and would like to read about the topic more, I strongly recommend the following books and articles, which often support her overall thesis but fill in some the gaps. Some are listed in Rosenblatt's bibliography but others aren't:
On Economic Liberalism:
Lars Magnusson, The Tradition of Free Trade
Dennis Sherman, "The Meaning of Economic Liberalism in Mid-Nineteenth-Century France"
Scott Shubitz, “Beyond Laissez-Faire and State Power: A Critical Look at the Transformation Thesis and Classical Liberalism in Nineteenth-Century America”
Rudolf Walther, "Economic Liberalism"
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/03085148300000019
On French Liberalism and Republicanism:
Aurelian Craiutu, Liberalism under Siege: The Political Thought of the French Doctrinaires
Sudhir Hazareesingh, Intellectual Founders of the Republic: Five Studies in Nineteenth-Century French Political Thought
Sudhir Hazareesingh, From Subject to Citizen: The Second Empire and the Emergence of Modern French Democracy
George Armstrong Kelly, The Humane Comedy: Constant, Tocqueville, and French Liberalism
Helena Rosenblatt and Raf Geenens, French Liberalism from Montesquieu to the Present Day
On British Liberalism and Radicalism:
Eugenio Federico Biagini, Citizenship and Community. Liberals, Radicals and Collective Identities in the British Isles, 1865-1931
Eugenio Federico Biagini, "Neo-Roman Liberalism: 'Republican' values and British liberalism"
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1016/S0191-6599%2802%2900083-9?journalCode=rhei20
Margot C. Finn, After Chartism: Class and Nation in English Radical Politics 1848-1874
On German Liberalism:
Dieter Langewiesche, Liberalism in Germany
Donald G. Rohr, The Origins of Social Liberalism in Germany
James J. Sheehan, German Liberalism in the Nineteenth Century
On Transnational Interaction Between Liberals and Radicals:
Robert Adcock, Liberalism and the Emergence of American Political Science
Blake Emerson, "The Democratic Reconstruction of the Hegelian State in American Progressive Political Thought"
https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/db88/ade40c8642cfd531d025d2c09e353a266fef.pdf
Maurizio Isabella, Risorgimento in Exile: Italian Émigrés and the Liberal International in the Post-Napoleonic Era
Marcella Pellegrino Sutcliffe, Victorian Radicals and Italian Democrats
General Interest:
Duncan Bell, "What Is Liberalism?"
https://www.repository.cam.ac.uk/bitstream/handle/1810/247570/Bell%202014%20Political%20Theory.pdf?sequence=1
David Blackbourn and Geoff Eley, The Peculiarities of German History: Bourgeois Society and Politics in Nineteenth-Century Germany
Alan S. Kahan, Aristocratic Liberalism
Guido De Ruggiero, History of European Liberalism
